OBITUARY: Gary Roy Hamilton

Gary Roy Hamilton, age 80, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Franklin, TN. He was born in Laurinburg, NC, to the late Walter Edgar and Margery Elaine Holt Hamilton.

A man of deep faith, Gary was a devoted member at Crievewood Baptist Church, always finding ways to contribute to the congregations he attended throughout his life. He dedicated his career to education, serving as a professor at both Tennessee State University and Middle Tennessee University, ultimately retiring from MTSU.

Gary spent decades working in television and radio as a newsman and sports broadcaster. Beyond his professional life, he was an active member of his community—coaching little leagues and mentoring young athletes. He found great joy in trout fishing at Roaring River in Missouri, was a proud member of the Senior Golf League at McCabe Golf Course, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

Above all, Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia Hamilton; his sons, Brandon (Natalie) Hamilton of Brentwood, TN, and Joshua (Julie) Hamilton of Carlsbad, CA; his brother Jim (Sherry) Hamilton of Huntington, WV; his beloved grandchildren, Leah, Wyatt, Wren, Piper, Merrick, Madeline, and Emilia; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2025, at Crievewood Baptist Church with Ray Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Hamilton, Brandon Hamilton, Joshua Hamilton, Leah Hamilton, Wyatt Hamilton, Merrick Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton, and Luke Hamilton serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crievewood Baptist Church in his memory.

