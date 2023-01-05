OBITUARY: Gary Richard ‘Weasel’ Curtis

Gary Richard “Weasel” Curtis, age 66 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 1, 2023.

He was born in Davidson County, TN and grew up in West Nashville. He was a Master Carpenter by trade. Weasel enjoyed Fishing and watching Wrestling and Football. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Anderson Harper; the only father he knew, Eugene Harper; son, Jeremy Michael Curtis; sister, Judy Gayle Curtis Wray; nephews, Richard Lee Wray and Jonathan Eugene Rayburn.

Survivors include his wife of thirty- eight years, Pam Franks Curtis; brother, Tony (Annette) Curtis; sisters, Janet “Sis” (David) Burke, Jeannie Marie Harper, Elaine (James) Keith; sister-in-law, Dorothy (John) Bizwell; nephews, Johnny Bizwell, Jason (Terri Lynn) Bizwell, Michael (Ambrea) Curtis; nieces, Heather (Max) Beard, Courtney Curtis, Alyssa Keheay, Amanda Rayburn, Kim Wray, Nicole Wray and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday evening and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday.

Serving as Active Pallbearers are Jason Bizwell, Johnny Bizwell, Max Beard, James Keith, Jeff Holt, Michael Johnson, Allen Johnson, Wyatt Bizwell, Michael Curtis, Tony Curtis and Billy Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers are his Friends and extended Family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Curtis Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

