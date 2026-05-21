Gary R. Gober passed away on May 19, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Born in New York City on July 27, 1941, Gary carried the unmistakable energy of New York with him throughout his life – sophisticated, charismatic, sharp-witted, and impossible to ignore when he entered a room. Impeccably dressed and naturally commanding, he possessed the rare ability to both captivate a courtroom and hold an audience spellbound at a dinner table with nothing more than a perfectly told story and a verse from Fiddler on the Roof.

A graduate of Harvard University and Vanderbilt University Law School, Gary built a legendary legal career spanning more than four decades. Founder of The Gober Law Firm, he devoted his life to representing seriously injured individuals and families throughout Tennessee, becoming nationally recognized for his work in traumatic brain injury litigation and trial advocacy. He dedicated his legal career to standing beside injured workers, families, and individuals whose lives had been profoundly altered by tragedy.

Gary was widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading trial lawyers and teachers of trial advocacy. He lectured in more than 46 states, as well as Canada, Britain, and the Bahamas, and his presentations became renowned for their insight, creativity, and ability to inspire generations of attorneys. He held leadership positions in numerous legal organizations, including Past President of the Tennessee Association for Justice, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association, the Melvin M. Belli Society, and the Nashville Trial Lawyers Association, among many others.

In 2006, Gary himself received the prestigious “Mel Award,” an honor he had originally conceived years earlier to recognize attorneys whose innovation and creative advocacy transformed the practice of trial law. It was a fitting tribute to a man whose intellect, imagination, and passion left a lasting mark on the legal profession.

Yet for all of his accomplishments, Gary’s greatest love story began not in a courtroom, but with Diane.

Long considered one of Nashville’s “most eligible bachelors,” Gary remained famously unattached until he met Diane McCool Gober, the woman who would become the center of his world. Together they built a marriage spanning more than four decades, filled with adventure, laughter, intellectual curiosity, and deep devotion. After Diane’s passing in December 2025, those closest to Gary knew he missed her profoundly and spoke of her constantly.

Together they traveled the world – from New York City to Cuba, Africa, Europe, and beyond – always seeking beauty, culture, conversation, and connection. Gary loved bookstores, old films, lively meals, and long stories shared among family and friends. He especially loved classic cinema, with favorites including All About Eve, North by Northwest and Anatomy of a Murder. He admired the dry wit and sophistication of actors like George Sanders, and his own humor carried that same understated style. When something was truly exceptional – especially a meal – Gary would simply nod and pronounce it “adequate,” which, coming from him, was the highest possible praise.

At home, he was an enthusiastic cook and grill master whose pasta dishes became part of the family’s emotional landscape. He loved gathering people around a table, telling stories late into the evening, and introducing his grandchildren to the wider world through travel, books, history, and conversation.

Gary was also a devoted reader, lifelong learner, and thoughtful mentor. In recent years, he found great meaning leading a men’s group through the teachings of Paul in the Book of Acts, bringing the same intellectual curiosity and passion for discussion that defined every part of his life.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Yeargin, Kimberly Yeargin, Jennifer Worden; daughter-in-law Donna Ridenour Yeargin; his grandchildren, Faith Andrea Yeargin, Elise Yeargin, Sebastian Fehrmann, Evan Osorio, and Ash Osorio; and many extended family members, friends, colleagues, and former students whose lives were profoundly shaped by his wisdom, mentorship, generosity, and unforgettable presence.

Gary Gober lived boldly, loved deeply, and left an indelible impression everywhere he went. Beneath the commanding voice, elegant suits, and towering professional reputation was a man who treasured family, conversation, learning, laughter, and above all, Diane. He made life richer, more intelligent, more entertaining, and more meaningful for those fortunate enough to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research or Brentwood United Methodist in his honor.

Service details will be announced at a later date.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.