OBITUARY: Gary “Leon” Claiborne, Sr.

Gary “Leon” Claiborne, Sr., age 77 of Fairview, TN entered into his everlasting life on November 3, 2020. He was a Christian, husband, father and grandfather “PaPa”.

He started working at Brentwood Country Club at the age of 19 in 1962 and retired in 2010. Member of Hillsboro Baptist Church where he liked to sing the old time hymns. Leon was a recipient of a heart transplant in 2011. He was a gifted mechanic, always good for telling jokes and was loved by all.

Preceded in death by parents, Elmer L. & Avie Irene Gardner Claiborne.

Survived by: wife of 52 years, Linda King Claiborne of Fairview, TN; son, Gary L. (Lesli) Claiborne, Jr. of Fairview, TN; daughters, Tracie Claiborne (Phillip) Moss of Burns, TN and Stacie Claiborne (James) Moore of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Abbey Claiborne, Zack Claiborne and Alexander “Xander” Moss; brothers, Robert Elmer Claiborne of Gray, GA, James W. (Karen) Claiborne of Brentwood, TN and Thomas G. (Linda) Claiborne of Columbia, TN; sisters, Shirley Ann Hickman of Paris, TN, Margaret (Roy) Phillips of Clifton, TN and Virginia Rose Jackson of Shelbyville, TN and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 9:30 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, Chris Reynolds officiating. Interment Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Edward King, Wayne Raines, Nick King, James ‘Bubba” King, Cody Solomon, Zack Claiborne and Alexander “Xander” Moss. Visitation will be 5-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com