OBITUARY: Gary Lee Wilson

Gary Lee Wilson, age 72 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

He was born in Jackson, TN to the late Richard and Ruth Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded by his sister, Judy Kay Wilson; brother, Joe Wilson; nephew, Colin Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Wilson; daughters, Courtney (Allie) Dawsey and Alice (Matt) Henderson; grandchildren, Karyna, Bennett, Lia, Wakely, Rivers, Abel, and Barbie; nephews, Kristian Wilson and Scott Wilson.

A funeral service for Gary will be held at 12:00PM Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Clearview Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 2 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

