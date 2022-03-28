OBITUARY: Gary Lee Grandy

Gary Lee Grandy, age 77 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Gary was born in Owosso, Michigan on January 13, 1945, son of the late Clarence & Dorothy Grandy.

Gary was an avid reader and hiker, loved traveling (been to all 50 states with Alaska, Arizona, and TN being his favorites), riding his Harley Davidson, working on his farm, and spending time with his beautiful wife, Betty, children, grandchildren, and friends. Gary never met a stranger; he loved talking and most importantly listening to everyone he met.

Just try finding a subject that he did not know something about! Gary was one of the most organized individuals you will ever meet. He read and highlighted every owner’s manual and left notes and labels on everything, leaving his mark.

He purchased his first Corvette (black 1964) when he was 18 years old after saving during his first year working at General Motors. Unfortunately, six months later his prized Corvette was stolen from the GM parking lot. Most recently, he purchased a 2010 Jetstream Blue Corvette to relive those younger years.

Gary worked at General Motors from 1963 – 2000 (26 years at Buick in Flint, MI and 11 years at Saturn in Spring Hill, TN) retiring at the age of 55. He then continued his travels and set up a second home in Pine, Arizona. In Arizona, he was active in organizing and setting up the rodeo, skunk trapping, elk watching, hiking, and trailblazing.

Gary also served on the USS Yorktown in the Unites States Navy as a medical corpsman for four years – (1964 – 1968) during his tenure at GM. He loved buying his sons tools; if he bought one set, he bought four.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Davis & Sharon (Kay) Grandy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Grandy; son, Gregg (Michelle), Mike (Tracie) Grandy & Shad (JoAnn) Miller; grandchildren, Ashley Hale, Jenna Grandy, Justin Hale, Zachariah Miller, Carlye Grandy, Kendra Grandy, Victoria Miller & Dria Grandy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center at www.vicc.org/giving in loving memory of Gary Lee Grandy.

