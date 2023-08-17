OBITUARY: Gary Lee Brown, Sr.

Gary Lee Brown, Sr., age 80, of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 15, 2023.

He was born in Algona, Iowa to parents, Robert and Maytie Nessen Brown, Sr who precede him in death.

He was also preceded in death by son, Mark Brown; and brothers, Robert Brown, Jr. and Richard Brown.

Gary was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force. His career was spent working as a manager for IBM.

Survived by wife, Barbara Fulgum Brown; sons, Gary Brown, Jr. and Frederick Brown; daughters, Christine (Andrew) Akins and Katherine Shanko; sister, Marilyn (Donald) Henderson; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of his Life will be conducted 11:00AM Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Chaplin Perry Muse officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

