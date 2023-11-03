OBITUARY: Gary Kenneth Hunter

Gary Kenneth Hunter, age 80, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his home.

Gary was born in Ashland City, Tennessee, to the late Robert Hunter and Ethel (Bagwell) Hunter.

He was a retired salesman after 40 years until going into business for himself.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Connie (Bennett) Hunter; son, Scott Hunter; daughters, Dawn Hunter (Gary) Binkley, Amy Hunter (Craig) Hanrahan; Ashley Hunter (Robert) Harvey; grandchildren, Lauren Binkley (Blake) Bellamy, Grace Binkley (Jared) Forman, Silas Hunter, Noah Hanrahan, Emerson Hanrahan, Hunter Harvey, and Hadley Harvey; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Bellamy, Beau Bellamy, and Marcie Forman; brothers, Stanley (Kay) Hunter, Bobby (Beverly) Hunter, and Keith Hunter; and his beloved pet, Josie.

Funeral service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Williams officiating. A burial will follow in Mallorys Cemetery in Chapmansboro, Tennessee. Visitation will be on Friday before the service from 11 am until service hour of 1 pm Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caris Hospice. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 on-line condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/