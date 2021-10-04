OBITUARY: Gary James “Papaw” Riddle

On September 29, 2021 Gary James “Papaw” Riddle, of Spring Hill, TN passed away suddenly on hole number 11 of his favorite golf course.

Gary loved nothing more than his family, and always put loved ones before himself. He was a passionate golfer and the most optimistic Tennessee Titans fan in the country. Gary always worked his hardest in all aspects of life. He would wake up early every morning and not stop until sunset…often later.

Gary served proudly in the United States Army. Following his military service, Gary was employed by the local labor union. He was a hard working dedicated employee up until his retirement. Following his retirement, Gary lived life to the fullest. He remained extremely active and prioritized the things that brought joy to his life. More than anything he loved his grandkids and enjoyed doing any and everything with them. As a happy retiree, he dedicated much of his free time to golfing with his best buddies or going out of his way to help his beloved family and friends.

He was a genuine family man who loved family gatherings, great laughs, and good food. He never lost his childhood spirit and could always make anyone laugh. He was known by all for being a gentle soul and always willing to drop anything to help others. All he wanted in return was to leave a smile on someone’s face. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Lisa Waldrum Riddle; Children, Chad (Kristy) Riddle and Jennifer (Todd) Wiencek; father, Robert “Bob” Gibbons; siblings, Lisa (Ronald) Lawhead and Sam (Pam) Gibbons; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brooklynn, Camilla Riddle, Gunner and Luke Wiencek; many BELOVED nieces and nephews; best golf buddies, Jim Mroczek, Doug Hise, Tim Roberts, Willie Mitchell and many others.

He is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Jean Blair Gibbons; sister, Debbie Moore; biological father, James Woolridge Riddle.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Ron Lawhead officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Monday and one hour prior to the service. Burial at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chad Riddle, Todd Wiencek, Dan, Joe, Kenny, and Mike Waldrum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Riddle Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com