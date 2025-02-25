OBITUARY: Gary Holmes Brown, Ph.D.

Gary Holmes Brown, Ph.D., born May 30, 1936, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025. He was the son of the late Leard Holmes Brown and Juanita Wood Brown. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Rose Brown and brother, Warren Brown; Daughter Deborah Brown; son Roger Brown and wife Carol Brown; grandchildren Matthew Brown and wife Shannon, Steven Brown and wife Heather, Christina Cucerzan and husband Nick and great granddaughters Kinsley and Vera Brown and Riley Cucerzan.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Charlie and sister, Brenda.

Dr. Brown graduated from Duke University seminary and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Western North Carolina. He served as a pastor at various locations in North Carolina before returning to school at UNC-Greensboro to get his doctorate in human development. He then became the Executive Director of the Methodist Counseling Center in Charlotte, NC as a psychologist, providing therapy for individuals, couples and families. After his retirement, he served several churches in special ministries and was involved in the Franklin, TN community.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin (101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin,TN) on Thursday, February 27 at 11 am. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 am for family and friends prior to the service.

