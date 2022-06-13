OBITUARY: Gary Alfred Dakin

Mr. Gary Alfred Dakin of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, he was 75 years old.

He was born in Springfield, MA to the late Alfred “Lefty” & Helen Dakin.

Gary was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War, and was a three-time Purple Heart recipient. Gary retired from the Springfield, MA Fire Department after 25 years of service in 2001. One of his passions was coaching youth hockey while he lived in Massachusetts. He coached youth hockey for 16 Acres, Van Horn, Springfield Capitals, and Western Mass Braves.

Gary is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Dakin and Malcolm Dakin.

He is survived by his sons, Gary Dakin of New York, NY, and Kevin (Jacqui) Dakin of Franklin, TN; and his beloved granddaughters, Kayla, Kensey, and Karys Dakin.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

