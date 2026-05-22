Garnet “Kip” Earl Cherry, age 79, passed away on May 17, 2026 in Munising, MI.

Kip was born in Nashville, TN to parents Joseph and Edna Cherry. He grew up in the Nashville and Franklin area alongside his brother William. As a boy he loved sports and spent summers on the Cherry family farm – formative years that stayed with him. After earning his GED, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in March of 1965, eventually stationed at Kinross Air Force Base in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was there he met Catherine Quinn (Books). They were married for twenty-three years and had four children together.

After his service, Kip worked at the Sault Locks before moving into a career with the Michigan Department of Corrections. A transfer brought him to Munising, and it was shortly after settling there that he met the love of his life (Karin) Lee Lundeen in 1991. They married on May 29, 1992.

Kip loved sports and passed that love on to his kids. He coached baseball and basketball and loved every minute of it. When he wasn’t coaching, Saturday belonged to the Tennessee Volunteers. He never missed a game, no matter what.

Kip was a reader, a writer, and a history buff; often discussing historical events with his kids and grandkids. Animals brought out his softer side; he adored his dog Tater and his cats Bandit and Bumper. In retirement, he and Lee tended their garden and yard together and spent their evenings relaxing and hanging out with friends on the deck. He relished the time he and Lee spent out at camp with the grandkids; that was his happy place. Though he made his life in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and loved it well, Kip’s heart never fully left his “Tennessee mountain home” – peaceful as a baby’s sigh with crickets singin’ in the fields nearby.

Kip is survived by Lee, his beloved wife of 35 years, his children – Amy (Joe) Beseau, Andrew Cherry, Ann Marie Cherry, Abby (Anna) Cherry, Scott (Sherri) Schultz, Jesse Schultz, and George (Amber) Schultz, his 12 grandchildren – Mary Ondrus, Kayla Meehan, Eric Leckemby, Trevor Beseau, Molly Leckemby, Ava Dale, Brody Baker, Angel Danes, Hailey Schultz, Cienna Schultz, Cadence Schultz, and Camden Schultz, and his 5 great grandchildren – Aidan Ondrus, Jaxson Ondrus, Liam Leckemby, Jayce Danes, and Lyle Schultz.

Preceded in death by his father Joseph Cherry, his mother Edna Cherry, and his brother William Cherry.

Services will be held at a later date in both Munising and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

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This obituary was published by Bowerman Funeral Home.