OBITUARY: Galen Lyle Romine

Galen Lyle Romine, age 73, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Sawyer Romine; daughters, Dayla (Chad) Calendine and Leah (Travis) Henry; grandchildren, Chloe (Nick) Wallis, Logan Calendine, Braelyn Henry, and Charlotte Henry; brother, Stan (Jenny) Romine; mother-in-law, Marie Overton “Murr” Sawyer; brothers-in-law, Larry (Jennifer) Sawyer and Jerry (Kathy) Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Waldrum Romine.

Galen was born in Dayton, Ohio and grew up in Donelson, Tennessee. He graduated in 1968 from Two Rivers High School and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University. He retired in 2018 from I. C. Thomasson Associates, Inc., where he was a project manager.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and tinkering with old cars.

He was a lifelong devoted Christian and a loving husband, father, Big Daddy, brother, uncle, and friend. To know him was to love him. His smile and laugh could light up a room. His “Bear Hugs” could not be matched. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, 5800 Edmondson Pike, on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Larry and Jerry Sawyer officiating. Entombment Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Logan Calendine, Chad Calendine, Travis Henry, Nick Wallis, Stan Romine and Lucas Romine. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Honorary Pallbearers: Reggie Tucker, Arnold Dillon, Donnie Dowlin, Harold Taylor, Jerry Franklin, David Moss, Gary Chowning, Cory Calendine, Bob Wright, Al Griffin, Jimmy Rhodes, Troy Feltner, Don Humphrey, Les Sternburg, Mike Flanegan and Mike Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: Heritage Christian University PO BOX HCU Florence, AL 35630, or Eastern European Missions PO BOX 55245 Hurst, TX 76054, or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. PO Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222-1180.

