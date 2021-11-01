OBITUARY: Gaile Irene Coley Palmer

Gaile Irene Coley Palmer, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away October 27, 2021. She was born in Darmstadt Germany to the late Howard L. & Helma Coley.

Gaile was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt. Gaile was the glue that held the family together. She was a person that kept all birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates so that when these dates rolled around, the person would always get something. As her husband, I knew that she had this done so I don’t know any of these dates. She also kept the household together over my career as I traveled for work. Family was number one with her. She was a woman of faith and was supportive of her church. Gaile was very detailed oriented. She knew that everything had a place and she knew where that place was. My job was to just put stuff where she directed. I haven’t bought any clothes in years, but there were always new clothes in my closet. She was always looking for the perfect thing. She once told me “that dress is perfect, let’s see if we can find something better”. She was a friend to all she met and was the most kind and loving person I have ever known.

I met her on December 31, 1966. It was at a New Year’s Eve party that I came to late. I saw her and thought she was really cute. I went over to her and asked where she went to school. She said Walker High School. I told her that she couldn’t go to Walker because I went there and she was pretty and I would know her if she went there. I guess that was a good pick-up line. I got a midnight kiss and a date. God gave me the perfect wife and I was blessed to have known her for 55 years and married to her for 51.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Palmer of Franklin, TN; son, Tim (Emily) Palmer of Little Rock, AR; daughter, Kathryn Palmer of Bradenton, FL; sister, Cindy (Buddy) Peacock of Cochran, GA; grandchildren, Dylan Palmer, Annagrace Palmer, Solomon Palmer, Hud McPherson and Micah Palmer. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Historic Franklin First United Methodist Church, 148 5th Ave. South. Mark Coursey will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church.