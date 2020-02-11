Gail R. Sorensen, age 66 of Franklin, TN, passed into the arms of Jesus on February 8, 2020, in Franklin after a long illness.

Gail was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Robert and Teresa Rohr. She married Eric Sorensen on May 26, 1973, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Gail owned a Christian performing arts center and dance studio which she operated in Raleigh, North Carolina, until June of 2006.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church and is survived by her husband, Eric, her children; Phoebe Pritchett and Perry Sorensen, and her brother and sister; Robert Rohr and Terri Alvord. Gail was devoted to her 5 grandchildren; Joshua, Chloe, Gabriel, Hannah, and Teddy.

Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin on Wednesday, February 12th, from 6 to 7:30pm. A Graveside Service will be held 3:00PM Saturday February 15th at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton, NC

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorials be given to the Arthritis Foundation. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com