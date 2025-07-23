OBITUARY: Gail Lavender Payne Ball

Gail Lavender Ball, age 84 of Memphis, TN passed away July 21, 2025. She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Bryan Cleveland Payne & Frances Sue Brasell Payne.

Gail was a 1958 graduate of Messick High School in Memphis. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Cordova, TN where she sang in the church choir. She also worked in the church daycare. Gail would help do makeup and make faux beards for the church plays.

Gail and her husband Charles, who married in 1958, loved to travel. They went on several mission trips all over the world. They enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and going to see groups sing. She loved to dance, and she always had her hair and makeup fixed up.

Gail was very talented. She enjoyed sewing anything from clothing to her famous raggedy ann dolls. Gail enjoyed decorating and refurnishing furniture. She and her husband Charles enjoyed playing games and cards together with their friends. Charles would always give her the crossword puzzles and funny comics out of the newspaper.

She had a natural green thumb and enjoyed being in her garden. She was an avid sports fan. She and Charles never missed a game of their kids and grandkids. Her competitive spirit and Christian heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Ball, Sr.; son, Gregory “Greg” Ball; sister, Patricia Hickox. She is survived by her daughters, Keri (Tommy) Ring and Amy (Charles) Spurlin; sons, Charles L. “Chuck” (Amy) Ball, Jr.; brother, Bryan C. “Buddy” (Lanna) Payne; grandchildren, Ethan, Katherine (Morgan), Chelsea, Michael (Jessica), Jessica (Austin), Tyler and Madeline (J.D.); thirteen great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, July 25, 2025, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Memphis Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Please consider donating to a charity of your choice in Gail’s honor.

