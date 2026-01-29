OBITUARY: Gail Helen Sanders

Gail was born January 24, 1942 in Quincy, Mass and passed away peacefully after a courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gail is preceded in death by her longtime boyfriend, Floyd Dixon, her father Ira Strack, and mother Helen Strack. Gail is survived by two daughters, Kim Sanders (Rachel Downey) and Teresa McCombs (Brian); two grandchildren, Steven McCombs (Rachel), and Brianna McCombs; three great grandchildren, Logan, Ava and Jonah McCombs.

She was a devoted Catholic, her faith was a steady source of strength throughout her life. She adored her grandchildren and found immense joy in spending time with them. Whether cheering them on from the sidelines at every sporting event or simply being present in their daily lives, her love for them was constant and unwavering. Becoming a great grandmother only deepened that joy, and she treasured every moment shared with her three great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride, her happiness, and the light of her life.

She loved staying active, enjoying long walks, water aerobics and traveling with her friends. She also shared many happy memories with her longtime boyfriend. She was a loving and devoted mother who always put her daughters first, loving them without condition, making sacrifices quietly and constantly, and standing by them through every joy and challenge of life.

Gail retired from Metro Government after many years of dedicated service. She volunteered her time at the Crisis Center, Southern Hills Hospital, and local animal shelters, always giving compassion to those who needed it most. A true animal lover, she found joy and comfort in her pets and had a special place in her heart for all animals.

A Celebration of Life for Gail Helen Sanders will be held at a later date.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

