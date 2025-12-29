OBITUARY: Gail Hammock Alligood

Gail Alligood was born on July 11, 1944, and passed away peacefully on her favorite day of the year—Christmas—December 25, 2025.

Gail is survived by her loving husband, James; her daughters, Jenny Blackstock and her husband Jason, and Heather Webb and her husband Josh; and her treasured grandchildren, Ryan Murray and his wife Sam, Jacob Murray, Madison Blackstock, and Mackenzie Blackstock. She is joyfully reunited in heaven with her most precious daughter, Leigh Ann Murray—a reunion her family finds great comfort in knowing was filled with immeasurable love.

She married the love of her life, James, and together they shared over 60 years of marriage, building a family rooted in devotion. Their marriage was steady and enduring—a true partnership that created a home where everyone felt welcomed and loved. Their home lived by an “open-door” policy: no knocking or doorbells were needed, and every visit was met with a warm smile and a very southern lady saying, “Hey, Darlin’,” the moment you walked in.

Family was Gail’s greatest passion and purpose, but being “Nana” was her favorite role of all. Not a day passed without her checking in on her grandchildren—whether by calling them, asking everyone around her if they had spoken to them, or following them on social media. She used every tool available to stay connected to their lives. In truth, her only reason for being on social media was to peer into her grandchildren’s lives any chance she got. She delighted in their daily adventures, celebrated every achievement along the way, and loved them with constant, unconditional pride. The title “Nana” was one she wore with deep joy and honor.

Gail was creative and deeply talented. An accomplished stained-glass artist, she created many beautiful pieces, pouring her imagination and heart into each one. She transformed her barn into a studio that would have been the envy of anyone who loved art, crafting, or creating something meaningful by hand. She was also an avid reader, often finishing books every few days, always curious, always eager for the next story.

Her generosity was legendary, especially in the kitchen. Gail never measured ingredients, believing recipes were merely suggestions. If something didn’t taste quite right, she simply added more butter, more cheese, and more salt. Her cooking reflected how she loved: generously, abundantly, and with comfort at the center. No one ever left her home hungry—or without feeling deeply cared for.

Christmas held a special place in Gail’s heart. Long before holiday movies made it popular, she transformed her home into what felt like a living Hallmark movie. Every square inch was decorated, dishes and linens were swapped for festive ones, and even her wardrobe reflected the season. The joy she found in creating Christmas magic was contagious, and her home became a place where memories were made year after year. Her family finds her passing on Christmas Day deeply fitting and will celebrate the season in the years ahead with even more joy, knowing this was the day she was healed.

Gail’s humor, warmth, and hilarious one-liners were her signature, one-of-a-kind gifts. Her family is grateful for an endless supply of “Nana” quotes—memories that will continue to bring laughter for a lifetime.

Though she will be deeply missed, Gail’s legacy lives on through her family, in the traditions she created, in the art she made, and in the countless lives she touched. Her family will honor her every day by living with the same generosity and love that she so effortlessly gave to others.

The Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00PM Saturday, January 10th, 2026 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Gail by performing a random act of kindness for a stranger—sharing joy, just as she did throughout her life.

