OBITUARY: Gail Gage (Humphrey)

Charlene Gail Gage, age 79 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Gail was born in Detroit, MI on November 28, 1941, daughter to the late Charles & Katie Irene Humphrey.

She lived in St. Louis, MO and Murray KY before moving to Franklin, TN. She graduated from Murray State University where she received a Master’s Degree in teaching. She retired as a teacher from Kirkwood High School in MO. Bill and Gail are members of Redemption City Church in Franklin, TN.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Billy Gage; stepsons Gregory, Stanley and Travis Gage.

Graveside services will be held 2:00PM Saturday May 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St, Jude Children’s Hospital.