OBITUARY: Gail Elaine Davis

Gail Elaine Davis, aged 76, passed away on February 17, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 14, 1948, in Longview, Texas, to the late Claudius Ernest Swinney and Lela Fern Waxler, Gail lived a life full of love and dedication.

Gail spent many years working as a mortgage underwriter and auditor. She moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, from Salt Lake City, Utah, to be closer to her children. Gail cherished her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them, especially outdoors at the lake. She also had a passion for travel and valued the time spent with dear friends.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Michael B. Davis, for 54 years until his passing in 2019. Recently, Gail found joy in volunteering at Williamson Medical Center.

Gail was a kind, caring, and vibrant woman with an enormous passion for life. She is survived by her daughter Jamie Lynn (Kirk) Thompson, son Michael Dean (Tori) Davis, and grandchildren Braden Michael, Keaton Alexander Thompson, and Macie Rian Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, two sisters, and infant daughter Laury Leigh Davis.

A celebration of life to honor Gail will be held at a future date. Gail was a regular contributor to St. Jude’s and Shriner’s Children’s. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of these organizations in her honor.

