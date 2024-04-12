OBITUARY: G. Gordon Heckle

G. Gordon Heckle, age 99, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2024, after a brief illness.

Gordon was born in Memphis, TN on November 4, 1924, to the late Ruby Mae Holloarn and Louis Harrison Heckle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Kenneth Heckle, Herbert Heckle and Hubert Heckle.

Gordon is survived by sons, Gary Heckle (Patti) and Steve Heckle (Connie); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a niece; and great-nieces.

Gordon graduated in 1943 from high school in Memphis, TN. He then proudly served in the U.S. Army Headquarters Battery – 568th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion during WWII. Following the War, he joined BellSouth Corporation. Gordon met his loving wife, Una, in Memphis where they married, started a family, and then moved to Nashville. They were married for 64 years until her passing.

Gordon was known for his kindness, infectious smile and utmost devotion to his family, church and friends. He loved walking outdoors, woodworking, coffee with friends, family dinners and church gatherings. He was a very caring person and we will miss his love, thoughtful nature, and wit.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. There will be a private graveside service. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be sent to Crievewood Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

