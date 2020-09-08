OBITUARY: Froilan Araujo

Froilan Araujo, age 79 passed away on September 2, 2020. He worked as a farmer.

Froilan is preceded in death by his parents; Cruz Garcra and Guadelupe Araujo. Survived by; wife, Ignacia Jimenez Araujo; sons, Guadalupe, Pedro and Roberto; daughters, Odivilia, Cruz, Inez, Antonia, Paula, Adelaida, Angelica, Olivia, Cecilia and M. Dolores.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:30PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Froilan Araujo Memorial Fund. WILLAIMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com