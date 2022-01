Mrs. Frieda Juliana Hoffmann, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Somerfield in Brentwood.

Mrs. Hoffmann was born July 9, 1927 in Bieberehren, Germany to the late George and Theresa Koerner Klee.

Following a private family gathering, she will be conveyed to Downingtown, PA for a Funeral Mass, followed by burial in All Souls Cemetery in Coatesville, PA.