OBITUARY: Freida Hollis Hamm

Freida Hollis Hamm passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at NHC Franklin at the age of 86. She was in the presence of her loving family.

Freida was born February 18, 1935 in Selmer, TN. to Hester (Graham) Hollis and John Hollis, and she was raised by Irene (Graham) and Charles Moore. Freida studied at the Memphis College of Art in 1981. She graduated in 1984 and won the most prestigious honor awarded to a graduating senior: The Memphis College of Art Traveling Fellowship. This award enabled her to study John Constable, a British landscape painter of the late 18th early 19th century in Colchester, England. After traveling abroad, she realized the importance of travel in finding her next inspiration. Freida went on the earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree from the University of Memphis in 1985. From her first show at Alice Bingham Gallery in 1985 to the last show at David Lusk Gallery, her work has always told us stories that connect her world to our world making it more beautiful. Freida said, “I can paint the feelings and thoughts for which I have no words, my vocabulary seems to be in color.” As a child she always said, “When I grow up, I want to be an artist.” In 1982 she wrote a passage in her sketch book, “For the first time in my life, I know who I am; A Landscape Artist.”

Freida is survived by her sister, Peggy Burger, former husband, James Ray Hamm; her loving children, Brenna Dawn Hamm, James Charles Hamm “Chuck” (Rhonda Whitaker Hamm), and Robin Hamm Buchanan (Henry Richardson Sneed “Hank”), her grandchildren, Sarah Robin Buchanan, John Price Buchanan “Jack”, Emily Whitaker Hamm and Henry Richardson Sneed “Rich”. She was preceded by her dear brother, John Hollis.

The visitation will be at 12 PM, Saturday, October 9th, at the First United Methodist Church in Selmer, TN. The Memorial services will follow at 1:30 PM.

Rev. Joy Weathersbee, Pastor of Paris First United Methodist Church will be officiating.

The family would like to thank Canterfield of Franklin, NHC Franklin and Hospice for their love and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimers Association. <www.alz.org>