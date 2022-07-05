OBITUARY: Frederick John Adam

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Frederick John Adam, (Friedrich Johann Adam), aka Fritz Adam, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

The son of Jacob Adam and Katharine Haas Adam, he is survived by sisters, Martha Covi and Eleanor Schwart and is predeceased by sister, Christine Caudo.

He was married twice and is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Colleen Casey Adam. He had seven children, Steven (Stephanie) Adam, pre-deceased by Michael Adam, Ingrid Setzer, Christian Adams, Kirsten (Rick) Gould, Greta (Shawn) Preston and Flint (Jennifer) Adam and eight grandchildren.

He was born in Long Island City, New York and spent his childhood in Poland and Germany. By the time the War was over, he had become one of the youngest documented German Veterans of WW II. After returning to the U.S. in 1947, he graduated from the Casey Jones School of Aeronautics in 1949 as a licensed aircraft & engine mechanic. In 1950, he was accepted for flight training in the U.S.A.F. and graduated a year later with pilot wings and the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

The Korean War raged by that time and his first assignment was in the Northeast Air Command, where he flew the Lockheed F-94b, the first jet, all-weather, night-fighter interceptor. This also made him a Korean War veteran. He flew the Douglas C-54 and the Fairchild C-119 “Flying Box Car” in the U.S.A.F.

After his four-year tour, he went to work for Eastern Airlines, where he flew for one third of a century and was Captain on the Convair C-240, all models of the Lockheed Constellation, the Boeing B-727 and the last nine years on the AirBus A-300. In 1977, based out of Atlanta with Eastern Airlines, he bought a farm and raised Registered Polled Hereford cattle for seventeen years. In 1988 he retired from Eastern Airlines.

He led a full life and loved all things German; classical music; photography and nature.

There will be no services.

In his memory, please consider a donation to your local Salvation Army.

WoodBine Funeral Home

Psalm 139:9-10

If I ride the wings of the morning,

if I dwell by the farthest oceans,

even there Your hand will guide me,

and Your strength will support me.