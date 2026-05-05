Frederick Cady Ruggles was born on November 6, 1940, in Kingston, Pennsylvania; died Friday, April 17, 2026. He was the son of the late John and Jane Ruggles of Dallas, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Wyoming Seminary Prep School in Kingston, Pennsylvania, where he lettered in football and tennis for four years. He graduated from Lafayette College with a B.A. Degree, Eastern, Pennsylvania, in 1962. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He was also in the R.O.T.C program. Upon graduation as a 2nd Lt., he was stationed in Okinawa. There he met his wife, MaryAnn Sogn, who was teaching in the American Dependent School System. They were married on September 6, 1964, in Rothsay. Minnesota..

Fred’s career took them from Wheeling, West Virginia, to St. Louis, Missouri, Dallas, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland/Columbus, Ohio. His Career spanned the construction business and underwriting and trading of municipal bonds. He retired as a Senior Vice President of National City Bank, Cleveland, Ohio.

Fred and MaryAnn were active in churches wherever they lived, serving on boards, as Sunday school teachers, superintendents, and running October fests, etc.

Fred and MaryAnn enjoyed traveling and spent years skiing in Ellicottville, New York, where they had their chalet, which they built.

Fred is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, children: Elizabeth Jill (Tad) Blackburn, Frederick Cady (Barb) Ruggles, Jr., grandchild: Stefan (Bree), and great-grandchild: Elaina; and brother: John Ruggles.

The care of Mr. Frederick Cady Ruggles has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.