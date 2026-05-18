Rick passed away on May 9th in Loudon, TN, at 85. Rick was born in Madison, WI, Jan. 26, 1941, and was the son of William Frederick and Patricia DuGray.

He moved around quite a bit as a child attending numerous schools. Rick was in the National Guard while he attended UW Madison and received his bachelor’s degree.

He moved to Stevens Point to become the Director of Development at UWSP. Soon after he acquired the Travel Shop and its four locations in 1971.

He started groups and charters from Vegas, Hawaii and to the islands. With the large Polish community in Stevens Point, he took several groups to Poland.

Surviving are his son Eric (Charlotte) and grandson William the entrepreneur live in PA. His daughter Courtney Rile (Scott), Grandkids Patrick, Frederick and Catherine, all who have graduated from UW Madison and live in Minn.

Rick was an avid skier, fisherman, hunter, and loved tennis and golf. He also enjoyed his gardening and the birds.

In 1983 Rick was set up on a blind date with Sally. They married 3 months later, have been married for 42 years and were the best of friends.

Rick became Bumpa to Sally’s children, Brenda (Jeff) Wittthun, their children, Adam (Amelia), Ethan and Erica. Nancy and Granddaughter Nicole and Great Grandkids Ashton and Marlie.

In 1986 Rick found AA and it changed his life. This August he would have celebrated 40 years. He has dedicated his life to helping and supporting people in AA.

With a new lease on life, Rick and Sally sold everything, bought a 40ft sailboat to sail the Great Lakes, Florida, the keys and spend most of their journey in the Bahamas. Their boat was called “Easy Does It” and unfortunately, they had to get back to reality and moved several times and ended up in Tellico Village in Loudon, TN, where they enjoyed retirement.

Rick was a vivacious and caring person, had a great sense of humor and lit up any room.

There will not be a service or celebration of life because Rick said if he couldn’t be there, he didn’t want one.

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This obituary was published by Neptune Society – Nashville.