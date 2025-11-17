OBITUARY: Freddie Martin Lyles

Freddie Martin Lyles, born on April 14, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in Columbia, TN, surrounded by his loving family on November 11, 2025.

He was a dedicated community servant, known for his esteemed career as member of the Williamson County Sheriff Department for 5 years and the Assistant Chief of Police for Brentwood for 32 years. His unwavering commitment to public safety and community enhancement made a significant impact on countless lives throughout his tenure. Martin was the creator of the Accreditation Process for Brentwood Police, and he wrote 90% of the rules and regulations that police comply with to this day.

Martin was not only known for his professional achievements but also as the life of the party. His infectious spirit and warmth drew people to him, creating lasting friendships and cherished memories. He had a love for hobbies that brought both adventure and tranquility into his life, including NASCAR, fishing, and camping, which he often enjoyed with family and friends.

A proud member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, Martin lived his life grounded in faith and community values. He treasured his family above all else, considering them his proudest accomplishment.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Lyles, with whom he shared 56 years of love and partnership. He is also survived by his son, Donald (Jennifer) Lyles, and his daughter, Randi (Ryan) Johnson. Martin took great joy in being the grandfather to Daniel Lyles, and his granddaughters, Taylor and Ashley Johnson, as well as being a great-grandfather to Oakley Blake Henderson.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruby Lyles, and his brother, Danny Parsons Lyles.

A visitation was held in his honor on November 16, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Both events will take place at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Martin Lyles will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of service, love, and laughter will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

