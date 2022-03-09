OBITUARY: Freddie George Daniels Jr.

Mr. Freddie George Daniels Jr., of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, he was 65 years old.

He was born on January 22, 1957, to the late Freddie and Thelma Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.

In addition to his parents, Freddie was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda, and brothers, David, and Joseph.

Survivors include three brothers and two sisters. Jerry (Shirley) Woods, James Daniels, Bonita (Stanley) Dixon of Alabama, Larry Daniels, and Sandy Daniels of Michigan.

Freddie graduated from Michigan State University and lived most of his adult life in Chicago, Illinois. He enjoyed antiquing and traveling.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels https://www.woodfinchapel.com and he will be laid to rest by his parents in Alabama at a later date.

