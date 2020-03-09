Fred Ray Zapp, Jr. of Brentwood, TN passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Fred was the son to the late Ida Tippin Zapp and Fred Ray Zapp, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sue M. Zapp. Fred is survived by his son, Nathan (Marissa) and grandchildren Avery, Braden, Addie Reese; son, Justin (Kelly) and grandchildren Walker, Owen, and Ryan Henry; and sister, Sandra Thweatt (Mack), 2 nieces, 1 nephew, and 9 great nieces and nephews.

Fred attended David Lipscomb for his primary and secondary education. He received his undergraduate degree from David Lipscomb University and master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He loved playing baseball and basketball growing up as well as playing in college. He was a teacher and coach at Hillwood High School for 30 years, moved to Brentwood Middle School as an assistant principal and athletics director for over 10 years, and retired as a substitute teacher. He impacted the lives of countless students, athletes, parents and fellow staff with his contagious personality and love for life.

Fred was a friend to many, a mentor, coach, teacher, husband and the best Dad two boys could have. He loved his sons and watching them compete, never missing a game or wresting match. He was often found working in the concession stand or overseeing the “hospitality room” for all the coaches and staff. He had a passion for golf and visiting his boys in Auburn on Football Saturdays. If he were able, he would have loved nothing more than attending every game or event for his six grandchildren. Fred loved life and will be dearly missed. May we all strive to impact lives the way that Fred did.

To celebrate his life, his family will host a visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 12th with a Memorial Service at 10:30 am on Friday, March 13th. Visitation and Service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Fred to your favorite charity or local school PTO or Athletics Department.

To leave a note for Fred’s family or share a memory, please sign the online guest book.