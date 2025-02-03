OBITUARY: Fred Williams Bostic Claiborne

Fred Williams Bostic Claiborne departed this life on January 23, 2025 at NHC Columbia in Columbia, TN.

He was born on June 3, 1961 to the parents of Johnnie Mae Bostic and John Wesley Claiborne.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Aundria Bostic Claiborne; children, Kason (Tyesha) Pope, John Claiborne, Meeshon Claiborne and Akira Bostic: 13 grandchildren; sisters, Mary (James) Perkins, Ethel (Aubrey) Montgomery, Nellie Robinson, Vickie (Darnell) Anderson and Mary Ellen Haynes; brother, John Knob (Ople) Harper; devoted brother-in-law, Fitzgerald (Fonda) Bailey; devoted sisters-in-law, Angela Gosey, Betty (Thomas) Hayes and Janine Gosey; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation with family Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 11:00 until 12:00 pm at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main St. Franklin TN 37064 with Memorial Service to begin at 12:00 noon. Brother Fitzgerald Bailey, Eulogist and Pastor Wayne McCullough, Officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

