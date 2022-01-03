OBITUARY: Fred Henry Brown

Fred Henry Brown, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away December 31, 2021.

Fred was a retired grocery and butcher employee at One Stop Market for 25 years and then with Little’s Grocery for 18 years. He loved to buy, sell and trade and was regarded as the “Mayor” of his neighborhood street. He loved camping and the outdoors.

Fred was a dedicated husband, father, granddaddy and great granddaddy. His humor and personality will be greatly missed.

Survived by: wife of 61 years, Ruby Brown; daughter, Janice Brown; granddaughter, Amanda McIntosh; great granddaughter, Miley King and sister, Elsie Smithson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Jones Cemetery in Columbia, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 3PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com