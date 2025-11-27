OBITUARY: Fred D Wilson

Fred D. Wilson, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away at home on November 22, 2025. Born in Kennedy, Alabama, Fred was the beloved son of Fermon and Onnie Wilson. Fred served proudly in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea and Japan.

Fred is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson; children, Keri (Clay) Wilson Dibrell and Todd Wilson; granddaughter, Lexi Wilson; 105-year-old mother, Onnie Wilson; sister, Beverly (Mike) Carver; nieces and nephew, Jennifer, Brian, Christy, and Karen; numerous other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Fermon Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.