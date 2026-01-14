OBITUARY: Fred Brooks Jr.

Fred Brooks, Jr., age 82, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Born on July 3, 1943, Fred was the son of the late Charlie Brooks, Sr. and the late Blanch Mosley Brooks. A man who loved the outdoors, Fred was a true country boy at heart. He found joy in gardening, mowing, browsing yard sales, and working on his hot rod.

Known for his sharp wit and love of practical jokes, he could always make others laugh. He also had a special love for his beloved dog, Shadow. Above all, Fred was devoted to his family. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sons, Danny Brooks, Terry (Shelby) Brooks, daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Head, Vicky (Timmy) McKennon, brother, John (Johnnie Mae) Brooks, sister, Helen, grandchildren, Tiffany Brooks, Katelyn Brooks, Brittany Baker, Damian (Katie) Garrett, and great grandchildren, Kenley, Bristin, Kylie, Carter, Carson, Zayden, Cole, Camden, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Brooks, and first wife, Wanda Brooks, and siblings, Viola McCandless, Elizabeth Martin, Mary Patton, Marie Davidson, Lena, Dorothy, Freddie, and granddaughter, Jessica Osborne.

Those serving as pallbearers will be: John Brooks, Jr., Jeff Head, Timmy McKennon, Chase Brooks, and Johnny Reese.