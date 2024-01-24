OBITUARY: Frankie Sullivan Shacklett

Frankie Sullivan Shacklett, age 90 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
Preceded in death by husband, Jesse Shacklett and son, Dale Shacklett.
Survived by daughter, Loraine Shacklett; son, Gary Shacklett; granddaughter, Jessica White; and great-grandchildren, Tennessee, Hiram and Lea Frankie White.
Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/