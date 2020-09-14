OBITUARY: Frankie Monroe “Frank” Barrett

Frank, age 81, of Nolensville passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Riddleton, TN to Woodrow and Margaret Sue Barrett.

Frank enjoyed several careers in the construction industry and was a top salesman for Lincoln Mercury. Frank’s love for business and unstoppable drive led him to start his own businesses. Being an “I did it my way” kind of guy, he built Barrett Company into a very successful roofing business. His competitive spirit taught us that “No” means “Maybe”. His curiosity always led him on the roads less traveled and boy he loved to travel! When the crowd was heading north you could bet he was taking the south route. He was never to busy to answer a call and cherished his family and friends. Frank fought for what he believed in and helped many people along the way. He will be greatly missed!

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice Barrett; and son, Mike Barrett; granddaughter, Brooke Barrett; sister, Joyce Welch; brother, Kenneth Barrett; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Margaret Sue; and brother, Robert Allen Barrett.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN, with Pastor Larry Guin officiating. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 3-6 p.m. and Monday 9-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.