OBITUARY: Frankie Mai Wright Pewitt

Frankie Mai Wright Pewitt, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, at ACH Waverly.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wright and the late Nancy Lou Kennedy.

She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening and tending to her chickens, cooking, and was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her Parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband: Cecil Douglas Pewitt; Granddaughter: Tabatha Pewitt Black; Sisters: Rosie Conley, Betty Sisk, Emma Pewitt, and Rachael Brownfiel.

She is survived by 2 Sons: Harlan (Tammy) Pewitt and Edward Pewitt; 3 Grandchildren: Denice Pewitt (Zac) Wilson, Amanda Pewitt, and Tatyana Pewitt; 3 Great-Grandchildren: Trinity Pewitt, Kain Amos, and Navaeh Wilson; Sisters: Pauline Tucker, Annie Oliphant, and Janice Brownfiel; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. J.J. King officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 4-8 PM, and 2 hours prior to the service on Friday, all at the funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

