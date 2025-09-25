OBITUARY: Frankie “Frank” Darron Comer

Frankie “Frank” Darron Comer, age 68, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away September 22, 2025 with his wife and daughter by his side.

Frank was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Willena Martin and Lamoine Comer. He grew up attending Trinity Baptist Church in Tupelo, later attending Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nashville.

After graduating from Itawamba Junior College with his LPN, Frank proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy, where he received additional training and became an OR Nurse.

In 1985, Frank met his wife, Wendy, at the San Diego Naval Training Center while singing in the choir. The two quickly became inseparable and were married soon after, building a life together for 39 years. Their adventures carried them to several places before finally settling in Tennessee for the past three decades. Sundays often found them exploring the countryside, driving around to look at houses for sale, and enjoying the simple joy of being together.

Frank had a true passion for college football. Saturdays were reserved for watching games—he mainly cheered for the Georgia Bulldogs and for the Tennessee Vols only if they won.

He was known for his quick wit and wicked sense of humor, a trait he proudly passed down and shared with his family. His laughter, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy Comer; daughter, Megan (Kevin) Stitt; granddog, Fiona Grace who he always called “Beautiful”; numerous uncles, cousins and family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Lane Reuter officiating. Visitation will be 9:00AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

