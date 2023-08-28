OBITUARY: Frank Vernon Stancliff

Frank Vernon Stancliff, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He was born in Jackson, Michigan to the late L.D. and Bertha Stancliff.

He was a veteran and served in the United States Army. Frank and his wife were members of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leon Stancliff, Fred Stancliff, and Richard Stancliff; sister, Melva Stancliff; brother-in-law, Ben Hutcherson.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Spear Stancliff; daughters, Laura Lawrence and Lisa Case; grandchildren, Erin Bates Tuley, Jason Michael Lawrence, Alex Bates, and Kelly Elizabeth Lawrence; great-grandchild, Lyla Faith Tuley; sisters-in-law, Imogene Hutcherson, Barbara Ann (Bill) Nesbett, Eva Nell (Jerry) Keen, and Brenda Gaye (David) Rahrer.

A celebration of life for Frank will be held at 1 PM Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM before the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

