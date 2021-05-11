OBITUARY: Frank Trimble Akin

Frank Trimble Akin, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away May 10, 2021 at his residence.
Frank was born in Williamson County, TN. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War during 1950 to 1954 and he remained patriotic and faithful to his country. He worked at various places including Moore Handley Hardware, Ford Glass Plant and retired as a City Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in 1985. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4893 and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 22. Frank had many friends from young to the elderly and he will be truly missed for his acts of kindness.
Survived by: son, Frank Thomas (Susan) Akin; daughter, Rebecca Akin (Isaac) Ladd; brother, William “Bunny” (Carole) Akin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 12:00 PM Noon Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or VFW Post 4893. Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Noon Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.