OBITUARY: Frank Trimble Akin

Frank Trimble Akin, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away May 10, 2021 at his residence.

Frank was born in Williamson County, TN. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War during 1950 to 1954 and he remained patriotic and faithful to his country. He worked at various places including Moore Handley Hardware, Ford Glass Plant and retired as a City Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in 1985. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4893 and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 22. Frank had many friends from young to the elderly and he will be truly missed for his acts of kindness.

Survived by: son, Frank Thomas (Susan) Akin; daughter, Rebecca Akin (Isaac) Ladd; brother, William “Bunny” (Carole) Akin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 12:00 PM Noon Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or VFW Post 4893. Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Noon Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.