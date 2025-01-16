OBITUARY: Frank Taylor Duncan Jr.

Frank Taylor Duncan, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on October 13, 1949, in Elk City, Oklahoma, Frank was the cherished son of the late Frank Taylor Duncan, Sr., and Katherine Strischek Duncan. One of four children, Frank’s life was a testament to courage, creativity, and kindness.

At a young age, Frank answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Army. During the Vietnam War, he proudly served as a Helicopter Crew Chief of the iconic Bell UH-1 Iroquois, known as the “Huey.” His unwavering dedication and skill in leadership earned him the respect of his team and those around him.

After his military service, Frank embarked on a long career as a truck driver, a role that suited his unmatched navigational skills. Nicknamed “Mr. Atlas,” he was renowned for his ability to find any destination with precision, navigating roads and routes like the back of his hand. His time on the road brought him countless stories and connections, and his fellow drivers remember him as a reliable and skilled professional.

Beyond his career, Frank’s life was enriched by his love of craftsmanship and art. A natural creative, he found joy in working with his hands, whether redesigning his deck with an artistic flair or building cherished keepsakes like shelves for his family. Frank’s artistry wasn’t limited to his projects; he expressed his love for others through thoughtful, heartfelt creations.

Frank was a man who lived with an open heart, sharing his kindness, humor, and generosity with all who knew him. His quick wit and famous dad jokes brought countless smiles to friends and family alike. Devoted to his faith and his loved ones, Frank treasured every moment of his life and found fulfillment in his roles as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Duncan; his daughters, Darcy Duncan Kaapke and Kelly Duncan; and his children from his first marriage: Donna Lomelino, Carrie (Gary) Childers, Michelle (Jason) Cobb, and Michael (Jennifer) Duncan. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, including Genevieve “Evie” Kaapke, and many more who will carry forward his legacy. Frank is fondly remembered by his siblings Patsy (Tom) Gervais, Linda Trenter, and Al (Stephanie) Artus; step-sister Joyce Haas; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

As a long time member of Thompson Station Church, a celebration of life for Frank will be held at Thompson Station Church on Monday, January 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM with a memorial gathering an hour and a half prior to service time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor of Frank to the Fisher House, https://connect.fisherhouse.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1 and Wounded Warriors, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Frank Taylor Duncan will be remembered as a man of strength, creativity, and love. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who were privileged to know him. A celebration of his life will be held to honor the incredible journey of a man who gave so much to the world around him.

The care of Mr. Frank Taylor Duncan, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home, & Cremation Services. To share words of comfort and condolences please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email