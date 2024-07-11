OBITUARY: Frank J. Padovich

Frank J. Padovich was born in Lakehurst, NJ on May 5, 1951. He passed away on July 9, 2024, at the age of 73 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

The only son of Frank Padovich and Earlene Seal Padovich, Frank grew up in Toms River, NJ and graduated from Monmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Much of his professional work focused on analysis and regulation of environmental and hazardous waste.

In 1986, Frank and his wife moved to TN where he continued his work in industry and environmental protection until he retired from the TN Department of Environmental Services in 2015.

Frank’s passions included music and watching classic movies. He enjoyed sharing historical perspectives and opinions on these topics. He had a special love for folk and bluegrass music. Frank played guitar and banjo and enjoyed writing songs and short stories. His other passion was gardening, and he was known for the delicious organic produce he freely shared with friends and family.

Frank is survived by his wife Barbara, and his two brothers, Dr. Rodney (Juanita) Cloud, their son, David (Michelle) Cloud and grandson, Duncan; and Dr. Douglas (Edna) Cloud, their three daughters, Lori Cloud, Sherry Cloud (Todd) Giorgio and grandsons, Max and Peter, and Diana Cloud (Paul) Graves and granddaughter, Lily.

Visitation with the family is from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. The family will proceed to Frank’s final resting place in Nolensville Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to ALIVE Hospice, American Cancer Society or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc.

