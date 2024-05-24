OBITUARY: Frank Chapa

Frank Chapa, 75, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024 of Stroke and subsequent complications in Franklin, TN surrounded by his loving family.

Frank emigrated to the United States at the age of 9, a journey that marked the beginning of a life to attain the American Dream in Chicago. And that he did because of his drive, initiative and strong work ethic. He was known for his warm personality, kindness, generosity, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved smiling and making people laugh and definitely made a positive and lasting impact on everyone he met.

Frank’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a devoted husband and father to his three children and a doting grandfather to his eight grandchildren who he adored. He loved having large family dinners together and spent countless hours sharing stories, wisdom and laughter with his family leaving a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Frank was born in Agualeguas, Nuevo León Mexico to Heriberto and Elsa Chapa on April 2, 1949. He attended elementary, high school and college in Chicago. He married Christine Brown on February 17, 1973 in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Frank worked in various capacities in Steel at Saturn/General Motors for 32 years.

Frank is preceded in death by his father, Heriberto Chapa; mother, Elsa Chapa; sister, Rosadelia Chapa, brother, Bulmaro Chapa.

Frank is survived by his wife, Christine Chapa; son and daughter-in-law, Frank Jr. and Angela Chapa; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Bryce Conner; daughter, Kimberly Chapa; sister, Elvira Guerrero; brothers, Elvia Chapa, Joseph Ramiro Chapa and Heriberto Chapa Jr.; grandchildren, Jayde Chapa Tomlin, Juliana & JR Tomlin, Gabriel Garcia, Eli Chapa, Finn Chapa, Brylie Conner and Riley Conner.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, May 26th at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email