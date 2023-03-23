OBITUARY: Frank Calvin Ingraham

Frank Calvin Ingraham, 93, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rose; son, Harold (Hal) Eric Ingraham; sisters Anna Ley Ingraham and Marsha Lou Durham.

SURVIVORS: Frank, or as his grandchildren called him “Par,” is survived by his daughters Susan Rose Ingraham and Marianna Wilson and husband Jim; grandchildren Erica Anne Hopkins and husband Ronnie; Kurt Calvin Ingraham and wife Lauren; Carmen Rose Wilson; Meredith Ley Wilson; Lucia Genevieve Memmel and husband Joseph; and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Walker and Ronnie.

Private burial will be held at Tap Root Farm. A Celebration of Life service is set for 11 a.m., April 15, 2023, Church of The City, Franklin, with fellowship afterward. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m.

MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY.

