Frank Caldwell Williams age 77 of Franklin, TN, passed away March 6, 2020.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Franklin 3rd Ward.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Meline Williams and parents, James A. and Victoria Bailey Williams.

Survived by his wife, Zari Zargarbashi Williams; daughter, Melinda (Brandon) Moore; son, Gregory Williams; brother, Larry E. Williams; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox LN. Franklin, TN, Bishop Shane Troseth officiating.

Interment will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be, John Woodhouse, Drew Pope, Les Wright, Greg Williams, Matt Ericson & Greg Westfall.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Brandon Moore.