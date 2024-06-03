OBITUARY: Francis Grey Cummings

Francis Grey Cummings, age 86 of Brentwood, TN passed away May 30, 2024.

He was born to Wiley Grey “Jack” Cummings and Evelyn Garmon Cummings on April 3, 1938.

He graduated from Central High School in McMinnville, TN and from John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science in Nashville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Cummings Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Rader Cummings. He leaves two sons, Christopher Grey Cummings and Jonathan Rader (Bridget) Cummings and two grandchildren, Christopher Grey Cummings II and Brianne Denice Cummings.

Mr. Cummings retired from Reed Mfg. Co. after 31 years in sales and marketing. He has been a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, presently attending Owen Chapel Church of Christ.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2024 with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM at Owen Chapel Church of Christ in Brentwood, TN. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN at a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

