OBITUARY: Francine Loriene Stoehr

Francine Loriene Stoehr, age 85 of Franklin, TN, passed away September 23, 2025.

Francine was a phenomenally talented artist in every sense, whether drawing, painting, decorating, or arranging. She attended one of the top art programs, graduating with a degree from San Jose State University.

She was known for her unwavering honesty (her wavering filter) and always speaking her mind with conviction. A devoted mother and wife, she was always there for her family, offering support and guidance. Francine lived her life fearlessly, embracing every challenge and inspiring those around her with her strength and courage, and that irreverent twinkle in her eyes.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward “Ed” Stoehr of Franklin, TN; sons, Timothy Mulron of Nashville, TN, and Shane (wife Cathy) Mulron of Lake Tahoe, NV; brother, Lin Carr; grandchildren Shannon, Lindsay, Shane, Jr., Colin, Makenzie, and Connor.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Please take the opportunity today to tell someone you love them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either The Frist Museum (https://secure.fristartmuseum.org/donate/i/giftinmemory using [email protected] for notification) or the Williamson County Animal Center (https://friendsofwilliamsoncountyanimalcenter-bloom.kindful.com) in Francine’s memory.

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email