OBITUARY: Francie Elena Murillo De Garcia

Francie Elena Murillo De Garcia, age 68 of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 10, 2023, at her home.

She was born in Venezuela to the late Antonio & Amelia Murillo. She is preceded in death by her son, Eduardo Garcia. Francie is survived by her husband, Alirio Garcia; son, Alirio (Anny Arangu) Garcia; daughter, Maria (Danny) Vivas; brother, Antonio (Yolanda Prato) Murillo; grandchildren, Maria Jose Garcia, Maria De Jesus Garcia, Maria Gabriela Vivas and Daniel Vivas. Funeral Mass will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln. Thompsons Station, TN 37179. Father Jerry will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Park and 12:30PM – 1:00PM Saturday prior to the service at the church. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

Francie Elena Murillo De Garcia, de 68 años, de Spring Hill, TN, falleció el 10 de agosto de 2023 en su casa. Nació en Venezuela, hija de Antonio y Amelia Murillo. Le precede en la muerte su hijo, Eduardo García. A Francie le sobreviven su esposo, Alirio García; hijo, Alirio (Anny Arangu) García; hija, María (Danny) Vivas; hermano, Antonio (Yolanda Prato) Murillo; nietos, María José García, María De Jesús García, María Gabriela Vivas y Daniel Vivas. La misa fúnebre se llevará a cabo a la 1:00 PM el sábado 19 de agosto de 2023 en la Iglesia de la Natividad, 2793 Buckner Ln. Thompsons Station, TN 37179. El Padre Jerry servirá como celebrante. El entierro seguirá en Spring Hill Memorial Park. La familia y los amigos servirán como portadores del féretro. El velorio será de 4 a 8 p.m. el viernes en Spring Hill Memorial Park. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERARIA Y SERVICIOS DE CREMACIÓN, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

