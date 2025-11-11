OBITUARY: Francesca Maria Stallone Gangi

Francesca Maria Stallone Gangi, age 93 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away November 6, 2025. She was born in Partana, Sicily to the late Paolino & Antonina Stallone. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gaetano Gangi and siblings, Francesco Stallone and Antonino Stallone, Maria Passanate and Laura Tocco; Francesca is survived by her son, Joseph (Beth) Gangi; daughters, Josephine (David) Detloff and Nina (Craig) Cooper; grandchildren, Paul (Lena) Detloff, Nick (Rachel) Detloff, Dan Detloff, Austin (Abby) Cooper, Chase (Amber) Cooper, Olivia (Steven) Show and J.D. Cooper; great-grandchildren, Shay, Sophia, Hank, Riley, Aria, Charlotte, Olivia, Mia, Mikel and Layla.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, November 22, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Stalnaker will officiate. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Magnolia Mausoleum. Grandsons, Paul, Nick and Dan Detloff along with Austin, Chase and J.D. Cooper will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Baptist Church, Spring Hill. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com