OBITUARY: Frances Rebecca Waggoner

By
Williamson Source
-
Frances Rebecca Waggoner

Frances Rebecca Waggoner, age 88 of Triune, TN passed away at her home on June 23, 2021. Frances was born in Nashville on October 29, 1932. She was the third child of four siblings. She was a longtime employee at J. T. Williams Grocery where she was known as “Mrs. Frances” and greeted everyone with a smile for over 45 years. She was a longtime resident of Nolensville before moving to Triune in 2005. She could always be found at the Nolensville Community Center events and Lions Club fundraisers. Frances enjoyed her weekly day out with the so-called “Golden Girls”, sisters, Sis and Jenny and best friend, Carol. They shared many good times together. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her son, Nick, play baseball and later coaching his Brentwood High teams. She loved watching the Vanderbilt Commodores and the New York Yankees.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Ruth Tindall; brother, Harris “Chick” Tindall; sister, Annis “Sis” Waggoner; and her husband of 65 years, George Waggoner. Survived by her loving son, Nick; and nephews, Ronnie and Steve Waggoner and families; sister, Jenny Sue Fagan; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother to her only son, Nick. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research Foundation.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Larry Guin and Wendell Byrd. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

